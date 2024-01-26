City Of College Station Replacing Its 30 Year Old Utility Billing System

Starting Friday (January 26) at noon, utility customers with the city of College Station will not be able to pay utility bills for several days.

That’s because the city is replacing its 30 year old utility billing system.

Fiscal services director Mary Ellen Leonard says during the replacement, no customers will be charged late fees and there will be no disconnections.

Leonard says the computer system that is being replaced used “green screens”, which predates the Windows operating system.

She says the most notable change is all College Station utility customers will get a new, ten digit account number. Customers doing business online must create a new online login after receiving the new account number. And Leonard says customers who pay at third party kiosks will need the new account number.

Click HERE to be directed to Mary Ellen Leonard’s blog post about the project.

Click below to hear comments from Mary Ellen Leonard, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “City of College Station is replacing its 30 year old utility billing system” on Spreaker.