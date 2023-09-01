City Of College Station Reminds Water Customers Of Restrictions After Three Consecutive Days Of Record Consumption

September 1, 2023 Bill Oliver
Screen shot from the city of College Station's Twitter/X account.
The city of College Station’s water resources coordinator, Jennifer Nations, visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver after the city on Friday returned to social media to remind water customers of stage one restrictions.

Nations says the reminder follows three consecutive days of record consumption and the start of warnings being issued by the city’s code enforcement office.

