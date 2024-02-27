City Of College Station Promoting Its Disc Golf Courses And A Request For A Professional Course Is Made To The City Council

The week that the city of Bryan announced removing four baskets from the new disc golf course at Park Hudson, the College Station city council receives a request from the president of the Brazos Valley disc golf association to build a professional course in College Station.

The council by state law could not respond to Tyler Pharr’s comments because the topic was not on the meeting agenda.

And after the city of Bryan announced the total closure of the Park Hudson course, the city of College Station posted on its social media the locations of what was described at the city’s “three fantastic” disc golf courses.

