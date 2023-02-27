City Of College Station Proclamation Recognizing The Centennial Of A&M United Methodist Church

In 1918, Texas A&M’s president asked ministers of Bryan churches to provide services for students.

This was 20 years before the incorporation of College Station.

Last Thursday marked 100 years of the official organization date of what is now A&M United Methodist Church.

The centennial which was recognized during last Thursday’s city council meeting with a proclamation read by mayor John Nichols.

In accepting the proclamation, senior pastor Preston Greenwaldt referred to the two thousand dollar purchase of the land one hundred years ago.

Script of the proclamation:

WHEREAS, in 1918, Texas A&M President W. B. Bizzell asked ministers of Bryan Churches to provide services for students; and

WHEREAS, in response, Reverend P.T. Ramsey of First Methodist Church of Bryan provided $500 to encourage organization of the first Methodist student group on campus; and

WHEREAS, in 1919, the Texas Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church established a two-point circuit of the Alexander Methodist Church at Tabor and the A&M Church; and

WHEREAS, in 1920, Reverend King Vivion arrived as the first minister having neither experience nor a church building; and

WHEREAS, Reverend Vivion successfully shepherded the new congregation into existence with an official organization date of February 23, 1923; and

WHEREAS, the new church purchased land across the street from campus for $2,000 in 1923 and remains in this same location continuing to serve the university students, faculty, and staff as well as the rapidly growing College Station community.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, John P. Nichols, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Mayor of the City of College Station, Texas, do hereby recognize the 100th Anniversary of A&M United Methodist Church

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the seal of the City of College Station, Texas this 23rd Day of February, 2023.