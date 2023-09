The city of College Station announced Friday morning (September 22, 2023) the end of mandatory water restrictions that began August 21st.

Before the city’s announcement, water resources coordinator Jennifer Nations visited with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about water usage, water restrictions, moisture meters, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.