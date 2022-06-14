City Of College Station Continues Mutual Aid Response In Uvalde

The city of College Station continues participating in the mutual aid response to the mass shooting in Uvalde.

City manager Bryan Woods says initially, three people from the police and fire departments were rotated. As of Monday, a fire department chaplain was in Uvalde.

Woods says College Station is reciprocating for being on the receiving end of public safety requests, including assistance following the death of George H.W. Bush and the Texas A&M bonfire disaster.

The manager says College Station is part of a deployment of an estimated 450 people from 130 agencies.

Click below for comments from Bryan Woods, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

