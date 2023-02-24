City Of College Station Cleaning Up Oil Spill In Wolf Pen Creek

Multiple city of College Station departments are dealing with the discovery of an oil spill in Wolf Pen Creek.

According to a statement from city hall, the source of the oil was water originating from an apartment complex mixing with motor oil that had been spilled from an auto repair shop.

Cleanup of the oil spill at the auto repair shop has finished. Remediation of Wolf Pen Creek continued as of Friday afternoon.

A College Station fire department spokesman told WTAW News the spill was from east of Dartmouth to behind the old Sears service center near the mall.

The cleanup has involved firefighters and a public works vacuum truck.

Questions from WTAW News to CSFD have been forwarded to the city’s planning and development office. Those questions are how much oil-contaminated creek water was removed, how it will be disposed, and if any state or federal agencies will be notified about what CSFD described as a hazardous materials incident.

Statement issued February 24, 2023 from College Station city hall:

The City of College Station has identified and neutralized the source of the oil discharge that entered Wolf Pen Creek on February 22, 2023. Water originating from an apartment complex traveled across the

pavement of an auto repair shop, collecting and discharging motor oil that had been spilled. The oil spill has been remediated at the auto repair shop. Remediation of Wolf Pen Creek is still ongoing. There is no evidence at this time that the spill poses environmental or health concerns, however, further testing is being conducted.