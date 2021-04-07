City Of College Station Announces The Proposed Sale Of Land And An Economic Development Agreement With Costco

College Station’s economic development director announces a proposed agreement with Costco.

The city council later this month will consider buying land and an economic development agreement for a more than 160,000 square foot store on city owned land along the east side of the freeway and north of the St. Joseph Health express care clinic.

If the council approves, Costco’s next step would be submitting site construction plans and permit applications.

City of College Station news release:

On Wednesday, Costco Wholesale filed a site plan with the City of College Station for a 160,534 square foot facility to be located along Earl Rudder Freeway (SH-6) in Midtown.

The retail store and fueling station would occupy nearly 19 acres of city-owned commercial property along Rudder Freeway at Midtown Drive, just north of Express Care at St. Joseph Health.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Costco for many, many months to reach this point,” said Natalie Ruiz, College Station’s director for Economic Development. “We believe they are a perfect anchor for Midtown and would be a shopping destination for residents throughout the Brazos Valley — and for anyone visiting Aggieland. Now, it’s time to take the next steps.”

Those next steps, according to Ruiz, include the City Council evaluating terms of the land purchase and economic development agreement, which should occur in late April. In May and June, site construction plans and permit applications will be reviewed for compliance. Final steps include bringing an infrastructure participation agreement to the City Council.

“We share in the community’s excitement today and now turn our attention to ensuring our elected and appointed officials have all the information they need in the coming weeks,” Ruiz said.