The city of Bryan’s special projects manager, Frank Clark, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia on The Infomaniacs April 1, 2021 about the city’s homebuilders incentive program and the recent trip he and the city council took to Ft. Worth’s opening of a Big Shots venue as one is being built at Bryan’s Midtown Park.

