Councilman Jared Salvato visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about parking in Downtown Bryan, disc golf in the Park Hudson neighborhood, development, the possibility of a council retreat, committees he serves on, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

