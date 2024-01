Councilman Ray Arrington visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his takeaways from the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference, excessive rain this week, infrastructure and growth in District 2, a recap of his first year on council, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Listen to “Bryan Councilman Ray Arrington on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.