Lindsey Guindi, Director of Strategic Projects, and Zyreshia Jackson, Community and Development Specialist, visit with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about economic development, the Bryan Arts and Culture development grant, how to apply, upcoming workshops, and more during their appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.