Sam Vernon, Assistant City Engineer, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the flood mitigation plan, preparing for floods, upcoming public meeting, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The upcoming public meeting is Tuesday, August 15th at 5:30 p.m. at Bryan City Hall. Click HERE for more information on the flood mitigation plan.

