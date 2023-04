Councilwoman Marca Ewers-Shurtleff visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about her background, her experience has mayor of her hometown, the recent city retreat, funding Midtown Park, her district’s area bordering College Station, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

