Bryan Councilman Jared Salvato visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about what he looks at differently as a councilman than a citizen, his priorities, his position on the intergovernmental council, Bryan’s growth and development, College Station’s sewer line project in south Bryan, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

