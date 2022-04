Councilman Reuben Marin visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about infrastructure projects, progress at Philips Event Center and the city golf course, new city councilman James Edge, his priorities as his time on council wraps up, Midtown Park, development around the Gessner Engineering building, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

