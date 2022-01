Jayson Barfknecht, Bryan Public Works Director, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about a new treatment plant, the lake at Midtown Park, working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the capital improvements project list, using federal funds, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.