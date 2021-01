City Engineer Paul Kaspar visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about capital projects to watch for in 2021, the progress of road projects around the city, traffic signal projects, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Click HERE to read more about the 11 Capital Projects to Watch in 2021.

