City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Jill Schauer visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the city’s hamburger cookout benefiting United Way of the Brazos Valley and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

More information from the City of Bryan:

Location: The Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Dr, Bryan, TX 77802

Come hungry and support the United Way of the Brazos Valley at the City of Bryan’s annual Hamburger Fundraiser. This year, the event is drive-through only, and members of the public are encouraged to grab lunch for a good cause.

Pre-sale tickets: $5 for single / $7 for double. Day-of purchase is $6 for single / $8 for double. All meals include chips, a drink and a cookie.

Hamburger Fundraiser tickets can be purchased in the following ways:

In person at the Parks & Recreation Office (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) or the Bryan Aquatic Center (5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday).

By phone by calling 979.209.5528