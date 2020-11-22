City Of Bryan Temporarily Closing Coulter Drive Again

Motorists using Coulter Drive in Bryan between 29th and Texas will be dealing again with a detour starting Monday morning.

The city of Bryan has announced the start of the next phase of the Coulter reconstruction project.

From Monday through early January, the intersection of Coulter and Carter Creek and East 32nd will be closed. This impacts traffic in and out of SFA middle school, the Bryan ISD administration and performing arts centers, and St. Joseph Catholic School.

From the city of Bryan:

The Coulter Drive and East 32nd Street/Carter Creek intersection will be completely closed to traffic starting Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 until early January 2021 as part of the Coulter Drive Reconstruction Project. This project is part of the approved FY2018-FY2022 Capital Improvement Program.

This project includes construction of new water, sanitary, drainage, road and sidewalks along Coulter Drive from William Joel Bryan to South College Avenue. These improvements will replace aging infrastructure and create a safer environment for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians. This project will be completed in several phases with traffic control being revised and posted for each phase.

This next phase of the project closes the intersection of Coulter Drive and East 32nd Street/Carter Creek completely for installation of underground utilities and demolition and reconstruction of the intersection. No through traffic will be allowed. This closure also coincides with the current phase of the project, which includes reconstruction of Coulter Drive from East 29th Street to East 31st Street.