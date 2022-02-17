City Of Bryan Planning To Appeal 2020 Census Numbers

This month’s Bryan city council approval of new council district boundaries followed a review of 2020 census numbers.

City secretary Mary Lynne Stratta and city manager Kean Register told the council staff is preparing an appeal of Bryan’s 2020 population.

Bryan’s population in 2010 was 75,375. The 2020 population was set at 83,980.

By race, Bryan’s 2020 population was 39.56% White, 39.06% Hispanic, and 15.33% Black.

Stratta said for the first time, the census had a “two or more race” category. Bryan’s 2020 population in that category was 2.9%.

The appeal process will take one to two years. Stratta says any adjustment will not affect council boundary changes. But a population increase would benefit the city when seeking federal and state grants.

Click HERE to read and download census information from the February 8, 2022 Bryan city council’s redistricting presentation.

Click below for comments from Mary Lynne Stratta and Kean Register during the February 8, 2022 Bryan city council workshop and regular meeting.