City Of Bryan Planning Repairs To A Home Built In 1867

Bryan city manager Kean Register recently reported to the city council about staff planning repairs to a 153 year old house located in the downtown area that the city owns.

The home is part of the Coulter Square property that the city received as a donation on New Year’s Eve in 2001.

The home and a second building are on a lot bordered by William Joel Bryan Parkway, Houston, 26th, and Preston.

The house has a chimney that is separating from the building.

Register reported staff is obtaining a quote to determine the preferred option for repairing the home’s chimney and foundation.

The city is using neither of the structures.