City Of Bryan Planning Repairs To A Home Built In 1867

December 29, 2020 Bill Oliver
In the foreground, the city of Bryan's Coulter Square home built in 1867 on December 24, 2020.
Bryan city manager Kean Register recently reported to the city council about staff planning repairs to a 153 year old house located in the downtown area that the city owns.

The home is part of the Coulter Square property that the city received as a donation on New Year’s Eve in 2001.

The home and a second building are on a lot bordered by William Joel Bryan Parkway, Houston, 26th, and Preston.

The house has a chimney that is separating from the building.

Register reported staff is obtaining a quote to determine the preferred option for repairing the home’s chimney and foundation.

The city is using neither of the structures.

The chimney of the 1867 home located on the city of Bryan's Coulter Square property, December 24 2020.
