City Of Bryan Names Interim Parks And Recreation Department Director

The city of Bryan announces a interim parks and recreation department director.

David Schmitz was Bryan’s director between 1999 and 2008.

Then Schmitz was College Station’s director from 2008 to 2020.

Schmitz takes over for Linda Cornelius, who died last month from cancer.

City officials say a timeline has not been set to fill the position on a permanent basis.

From the city of Bryan:

David Schmitz has been named the Interim Director of Parks & Recreation and Facilities for the City of Bryan.

He is serving in this capacity after the city’s most recent Parks & Recreation and Facilities Director, Linda Cornelius, recently passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

Schmitz retired from the City of College Station in 2020 after serving as their Director of Parks and Recreation for nine years. Schmitz also previously retired from the City of Bryan in 2008 after serving as the Parks and Recreation Director since 1999. He is a certified Parks and Recreation Professional from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), a Certified Playground Safety Inspector from the National Playground Safety Institute, and a Certified Aquatic Facility Operator from NRPA.

As the Interim Director, Schmitz will continue to provide leadership for the Parks & Recreation and Facilities Department on programming, aquatics, parks maintenance and projects that are underway to improve sports, recreational and event opportunities in Bryan.

A timeline has not been set to fill the position on a permanent basis.