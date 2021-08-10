City Of Bryan Municipal Court’s Presiding Judge On Paid Administrative Leave

The presiding judge of the city of Bryan’s municipal court is on paid administrative leave.

A city statement did not provide details of an incident that led to the action against Albert Navarro last Friday.

The municipal court judge position was part of a city council discussion behind closed doors Tuesday afternoon.

Following the council’s executive session, there was a unanimous vote to continue the suspension through October 31st.

Navarro is in his seventh year as presiding judge and in his 12th year as a Bryan municipal court judge.