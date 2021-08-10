City Of Bryan Municipal Court’s Presiding Judge On Paid Administrative Leave

August 10, 2021 Bill Oliver
Photo of Albert Navarro from the city of Bryan.
The presiding judge of the city of Bryan’s municipal court is on paid administrative leave.

A city statement did not provide details of an incident that led to the action against Albert Navarro last Friday.

The municipal court judge position was part of a city council discussion behind closed doors Tuesday afternoon.

Following the council’s executive session, there was a unanimous vote to continue the suspension through October 31st.

Navarro is in his seventh year as presiding judge and in his 12th year as a Bryan municipal court judge.