City Of Bryan Issues A Building Permit For Blinn College’s New Administration And Student Services Building

Blinn College is a step closer to breaking ground on its new Bryan campus administration and student services building.

Chancellor Mary Hensley reported during Monday’s board of trustees meeting that the city of Bryan has issued a building permit.

Dr. Hensley said their general contractor has hired a vendor to extend a fiber communications line from the main campus to the construction site.

The general contractor is also working to move overhead power lines that cross the construction site.

Hensley did not give a date for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the $31 million dollar building at Villa Maria and Nash.

She said completion is still expected in February of 2025.

That’s after the trustees were told in January that construction was scheduled to start in June.

Click below for comments from Mary Hensley during the September 18, 2023 Blinn College trustees meeting.