City Of Bryan Is Preserving Six Disc Golf Baskets That Predates The Former Park Hudson Disc Golf Course

The city of Bryan’s decision to remove disc golf from the Park Hudson area involves 12 baskets.

Six baskets that were part of the Park Hudson course were installed more than ten years ago at the nearby Tiffany Park.

Deputy city manager Hugh Walker says the six baskets that were incorporated into the Park Hudson course will remain.

Walker says the six original baskets next to Bowen elementary school were provided through a grant that was given to a Bryan ISD teacher.

Some of the original baskets are being moved slightly. Walker says one will be farther away from a Bryan ISD security fence. Another basket is being moved so that players will not be required to fly the disc over a sidewalk.

And Walker says the city is removing concrete tee pads from Park Hudson and Tiffany Park where it won’t cause more damage as opposed to leaving the pad.

Tiffany Park is one of four disc golf locations in Bryan. There is a six hole course at Cherry Park and nine hole courses at Austin’s Colony and Bonham parks.

Additional information from the city of Bryan:

The City of Bryan is seeing and receiving misinformation about the Park Hudson Disc Golf Course and would like to provide some clarity.

About 10 – 15 years ago, a 6-hole disc golf course was installed in Tiffany Park through a Bowen Elementary School grant-funded project.

Late last year, this course was expanded, around the Park Hudson Trail area, into an 18-hole course. This included the installment of 12 new holes, and new baskets and concrete tee pads at each of the 18 holes. Since the expanded course opened, residents began to recognize the impact of the new amenity and voiced their concerns to the City.

The expanded portion of the Park Hudson Disc Golf Course is being removed along with tee pads. The removal process started this week. A number of reasons prompted the removal, including the City not having more public input before proceeding with the course, the City not doing a thorough review of the property before implementing changes, complaints from residents in the area, an injury claim from an alleged disc golfer, etc. The City recognizes the oversights and is working to address them.

Essentially, the original 6-hole disc golf course will remain. Staff is working on removing concrete tee pads and making basket location adjustments to the original 6 holes, based on concerns from the expanded portion. The plan is to put Tiffany Park back to its original, natural state.

