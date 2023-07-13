City Of Bryan Closes Parks Building Due To Vandalism

The Bryan city council was notified during its meeting Tuesday night that the restroom building at Sadie Thomas Park has been closed for the rest of the summer.

Deputy city manager Hugh Walker said that in the last week the city has dealt with repairs following two fires, along with replacing a toilet, a door handle, and three toilet paper holders.

Walker said the restroom building will be available for those who rent park facilities.

