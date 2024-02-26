City Of Bryan Closes Park Hudson Park’s Disc Golf Course

The city of Bryan announces the total closure of the disc golf course at Park Hudson Park.

This follows the recent removal of four baskets following opposition from neighboring residents saying discs were being thrown across the walking trail, discs going onto private property, and golfers trespassing onto private property.

A city statement Monday afternoon says the total closure follows a golfer filing an injury claim against the city.

The city’s statement does not indicate if another disc golf site will be developed in Bryan.

Statement from the city of Bryan:

After working with the local disc golf club, City of Bryan staff opened the extension of the Park Hudson Disc Golf Course in late 2023.

Before opening the extended area, the City failed to gain public input from residents and homeowner associations in the immediate area.

Once opened, issues were expressed to the City about discs being thrown across the walking trail, discs going onto private property, golfers trespassing onto private property, and other concerns.

To exacerbate issues, a golfer filed an injury claim against the City.

Effective immediately, the City is removing all disc baskets and tee pads from new fairways within the Park Hudson Disc Golf Course allowing the course to return to a more natural state.