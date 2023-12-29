December’s city of Bryan capital project update to the city council included a request to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

City manager Kean Register told the council that TxDOT has been asked to move up widening Texas Avenue in several locations to install what are called “loons”, to make it easier for motorists to make U-turns around new medians. Currently, TxDOT does not plan on bidding that work until 2025.

Register also reported that Union Pacific railroad is doing some work in the downtown Bryan quiet zone.

The update also included what is happening at Midtown Park, drainage improvements on Old Oaks Drive, and the progress of two gateway monument signs welcoming motorists to Bryan.

Click below to hear comments from Kean Register from the December 12, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.