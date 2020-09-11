September’s city of Bryan capital project update from city manager Kean Register to the city council included the upcoming reopening of the intersection of 29th and Coulter, when traffic signals are expected to be installed at West Villa Maria and Bomber Drive, and the progress at Midtown Park, expanding the city golf course driving range, and work at other city parks.

Click HERE to read and download city manager Kean Register’s report during the September 8, 2020 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below to hear Kean Register’s report during the September 8, 2020 Bryan city council meeting.