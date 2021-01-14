City Of Bryan Award For Renovating The Nearly Demolished Bowie Elementary School Building

For 15 years, the former Bowie elementary school building in downtown Bryan was vacant and near demolition.

In 2019, the school, which was built in 1918, was purchased and converted to office space.

That led to co-owners Johanna and Thomas Gessner receiving the mayor’s downtown impact award.

A city of Bryan video of the award presentation was shown at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The first tenant moved in before Christmas and a second moves in this spring. Those businesses will have a combined employment of 80.

In November 2019, the city council unanimously approved an economic development agreement for the property.

The property owners received more than $400,000 dollars of benefits in exchange for increasing the appraised value from $101,000 to $5 million dollars, and employing 70 people with a combined payroll of almost $5.5 million dollars.

The breakdown of the benefits were up to $200,000 in reimbursements for facade improvements, another $100,000 in reimbursements for placing utility lines underground, up to $100,000 for the city to build a parking lot, along with waiving permit fees, and applying for city life safety grants.

News release from the city of Bryan:

The partners in GVBM, LLC took an old, unused building and completely renovated it – bringing life back to a historical space on the west side of Downtown Bryan. Through their investment in the old Bowie School on 26th Street, GVBM showed that with a little bit of love and patience, downtown revitalization is alive and well in Bryan. That’s why they were honored with the Mayor’s Downtown Impact Award this year.

GVBM had been looking for a space to accommodate their growing business for several years, and once they found the Bowie School space, they knew it was a great option for their needs. By purchasing the property on July 31, 2019, GVBM saved the Bowie School building from demolition after it was condemned. The entire building was abated by early October 2019, and GVBM was able to renovate the building, thanks to the work of talented consultants and craftsmen.

“We are excited to have Bowie’s first tenant moved in mid-December, with a second tenant tracking to move in spring 2021,” Johanna Gessner said. “These two businesses will be bringing 80 jobs to Downtown Bryan. These tenants and their employees are looking forward to working in this space with such unique character and its proximity to all that Downtown Bryan has to offer. We look forward to filling this space and foresee it having further positive economic impact on the area.”

The GVBM partners join the ranks of dozens of other individuals and organizations whose positive impact on revitalization efforts have made Downtown Bryan a destination for everyone in the community

Mayor Andrew Nelson presented GVBM with the Downtown Impact Award in a video presentation, which was shown at the Jan. 12, 2021 Bryan City Council meeting.

“Downtown Bryan is thriving because of the individuals who have invested their time and talents into making it a place people want to gather,” Nelson said. “These efforts continue to be supported by the city through partnerships to promote the vitality of Downtown and the unique variety of amenities it has to offer.”