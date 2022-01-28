City Of Bryan Announces How Council Seat Will Be Filled Following The Death Of Flynn Adcock

The city of Bryan has announced the process of filling the city council vacancy following the death of Flynn Adcock.

A special election will he held May 7.

Filing for the special election starts March 9.

Before that, the rest of the city council has to decide on new boundaries for all five council districts due to population changes in the 2020 census.

A proposed map has not been finalized.

The council is scheduled to consider a new redistricting plan during their next meeting on February 8.

Candidates for Adcock’s seat must live within the new district boundaries.