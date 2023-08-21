City Of Bryan Announces A Wastewater Spill Six Days After It Happened

Owners of some private water wells along the border of Bryan and College Station are warned to boil the water before using.

The warning from the city of Bryan comes six days after a wastewater spill of an estimated 300,000 gallons upstream from the Burton Creek treatment plant.

A Bryan news release issued August 18 stated that on August 12, the treatment plant shut down for 12 hours due to an equipment failure.

The news release did not give an explanation for the delay in notifying the public and the city of College Station.

Nor does the release state how long the owners of private water wells with one-half mile of the spill have to boil water and for the public to stay away from the contaminated area.

The city of Bryan says the state has completed its inspection of the treatment plant and sanitary sewer system.

A city of College Station news release, issued after the city of Bryan announcement, stated that the spill did not reach their city limits.

The notice from the city of Bryan used the word “surcharge” instead of “discharge” of wastewater. According to a city spokeswoman, “Wastewater surcharge is when the water escaped from a confined space, which is what happened in the scenario.”