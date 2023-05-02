The city of Bryan and Texas A&M are negotiating another major addition to Midtown Park.

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez says a shared indoor tennis facility, which was first brought up during the original design of the Legends Event Center, has the support the A&M system board of regents.

Gutierrez says in addition to providing Bryan residents another location to play tennis, this will give A&M the ability to host S-E-C and NCAA tournaments.

Gutierrez says negotiations include how operations and maintenance costs will be shared.

Tuesday’s city council meeting includes discussion the project in executive session behind closed doors.

Click below for comments from Bobby Gutierrez, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “City of Bryan and Texas A&M negotiating to build a shared indoor tennis facility at Midtown Park” on Spreaker.