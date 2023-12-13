City Of Bryan Accepting Applications For New Arts And Culture Grant Program

Individuals and organizations are invited to apply for money through a new city of Bryan grant program that is designed to elevate the arts, culture, and tourism.

Deputy city manager Joey Dunn says this grant is also targeted towards for-profit businesses and non-profit agencies that deal with among other things, music, painting, creative writing, sculpture, and architecture.

A committee of representatives from the city and the Destination Bryan tourism office will review the applications and distribute $112,000 dollars.

Applications are being taken on the city of Bryan’s website through January 12th.

News release from the city of Bryan:

The deadline to apply for funding this fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2023 – Sept. 30, 2024) is Friday, Jan. 12.

“Arts and culture in Bryan are not just amenities to us,” said Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez. “They showcase our city’s uniqueness and vibrancy, amplify our community’s voice, and set us apart from anywhere else. Our investment in growing the arts and culture in our community provides for greater economic growth, revitalization, education, and innovation.”

The grant is made possible through Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) revenues, and may go towards a program or project that presents, performs, executes or exhibits music, dance, drama, art, creative writing, architecture, painting, sculpture, photography, motion pictures, and other various art forms.

“Destination Bryan is excited to work with the City of Bryan on this new Arts and Culture Development Grant and see it launched,” said John Friebele, Executive Director of Destination Bryan. “The Bryan community has a history of being a creative scene, as evidenced by its recognition as a Texas Music Friendly and Texas Film Friendly community, and Downtown Bryan as a Texas Cultural District, whether through visual and performing arts or the museums and events hosted throughout the community. We know arts and culture bring a place to life, drawing residents and visitors who crave these experiences, and this Development Grant will continue to foster and grow these opportunities.”

A limited amount of funding is available, and grants will be awarded based on eligibility and impact to Bryan. The grant is not to be used as ongoing funding to maintain or finance operations of an organization.

Applications must be submitted through the online portal by Jan. 12. Late or incomplete applications will not be accepted.

Visit https://url.emailprotection.link/?bSG_2BMfVLVOOGKUDO9zHWERPeSNc1b2Oj3RX8XsU4fK7woei37quHHrNHUBX_e8vAUirwvZrLHN8sV2x_5bBlA~~ to view complete guidelines and to apply.

For programs or projects falling within fiscal year 2024-2025 (Oct. 1, 2024 – Sept. 30, 2025), applications are anticipated to open in July 2024.