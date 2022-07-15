City Of College Station Water Customers Asked Again To Conserve To Avoid Mandatory Restrictions

More requests have come for city of College Station water customers to voluntarily reduce consumption.

Friday shortly before 1:30 a.m., near the end of a nine hour city council meeting, city manager Bryan Woods gave what he described as a “strong request” to conserve water.

Woods said “we’re doing everything we can to maintain where we are, but it is a challenge and we don’t want to have to get into water restrictions.”

College Station’s public communications manager, Colin Killian, asked customers on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs Friday morning to not do outdoor watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and not do any outdoor watering on Monday.

Killian said College Station city water customers have used 24 million gallons per day every day since July 6. Typically, July consumption is between 17 and 19 million gallons a day.

According to water resource coordinator Jennifer Nations, “I don’t believe we have ever had that level of usage for this long. EVER. And I’ve been here basically forever”.

Meantime, about 18,000 water customers who are not served by the cities of College Station and Bryan are under more severe water restrictions.

9,300 customers in the Wellborn district have been told to stop all outdoor watering through Monday. According to the order, outside watering includes automatic sprinkler systems, handheld watering, hose end watering, and soaker hoses.

A boil water notice issued by Wellborn SUD on Thursday was lifted on Friday.

8,500 customers in the Wickson Creek district are asked to stop all outdoor watering through Saturday. That is followed by watering on two designated days per week between nine p.m. and six a.m.