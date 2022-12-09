Citizens Report To Bryan Police Of Four Vehicles Driving Recklessly Leads To One Driver Being Arrested For DWI

The 22nd trip to the Brazos County jail for a Bryan man in 22 years was the result of Bryan police responding to the report of four vehicles driving recklessly Tuesday night on Texas Avenue near Villa Maria.

According to the BPD arrest report, an officer saw one of the vehicles, a white work van, almost cause a collision at Texas and William Joel Bryan.

After the officer turned around his patrol vehicle, he heard a popping sound that turned out to be someone throwing out a firecracker.

The van eventually stopped at 16th and Bryan Avenue.

The driver, who failed sobriety tests, told the officer he had alcohol, marijuana, and Xanax in his system. That led to the arrest of 40 year old Michael Thomas Ayala for DWI.

A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that the three other vehicles seen driving recklessly…two Dodge Chargers and a Ford Mustang…got away.