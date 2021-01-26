Citizen Alerts College Station Police To A Sexual Assault In A City Park

Minutes after three College Station police officers visited with a man and a woman in Bee Creek Park last weekend, the man is arrested for sexually assaulting the woman.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the officers were looking for a suspect in another case Saturday evening when they visited with the man and woman.

19 minutes later, another woman walked up to the officers and told them she saw the victim trying to push away and telling the man to stop and get off of her.

The victim told officers she was able to get away after shoving a plastic bag into the man’s mouth.

19 year old Pedro Ordonez-Garcia told officers he blacked out and did not remember what happened.

Garcia remained in jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of a $50,000 dollar bond.