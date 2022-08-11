Cities Of College Station And Bryan Continue To Pay Less For Using Twin Oaks Landfill

For the ninth consecutive year, the cities of Bryan and College Station are paying less to drop off trash at the landfill that is co-owned by the cities.

As part of the city councils recent approval of the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency (BVSWMA), members were told that the charge from Twin Oaks landfill has dropped from $21.50 in 2014 to $12.00 dollars per ton.

During the July 28th College Station city council meeting, BWSWMA executive director, Brian Griesbach says after 11 years of operation that they have used only 18 percent of the property.

Responding to a question from College Station councilman Bob Brick about recycling, Griesbach said that could be done by volunteers at the landfill.

There was an update on the landfill’s third party contract with a company that is removing gas generated at the landfill, cleans the gas, and sends it into an on site pipeline for sale. The operation is expected to start before the end of this year. The landfill will receive royalty income and BVSWMA did not pay to build the facility.

Presentation materials included the landfill using Rock Prairie vetiver grass (Chrysopogonzizanioides), which consumes leachate (which is any contaminated liquid that is generated from water percolating through a solid waste disposal site) via a process known as evapo-transpiration

