This past Saturday, there was a Holiday Artisan Christmas Market on the Green at Century Square in College Station.

College Station Mayor John Nichols and Councilwoman Linda Harvell both promoted the event during their recent visits on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs. Both also promoted free parking during the event.

I went to the event and parked in surface parking without paying because I had heard Mayor Nichols and Councilwoman Harvell’s interviews. When I got back to my car, there was a $25 citation on my windshield.

During The Infomaniacs on Monday morning, I discussed my experience and played the audio from the past shows when the free parking was promoted.

When I initially contacted someone with the city, they said the mayor and councilwoman had received incorrect information and they would “do better next time”.

However, by the end of the show, a different employee in the city’s communications office sent a text message telling me not to pay the ticket and to email chill@cstx.gov explaining my situation.

Click below to hear Monday morning’s conversation on The Infomaniacs:

Listen to “Citations Issued During Free Parking Event at Century Square” on Spreaker.