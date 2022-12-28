Christmas Weekend Arrests

Two inmates in the Brazos County juvenile detention center were moved to the adult jail on Christmas Eve. That’s after a security officer in juvenile detention was assaulted. According to the arrest report from the sheriff’s office, video confirmed one of the inmates picking up the officer and slamming him to the floor…resulting in a knee injury. 17 year old Patrick Tennell Jr. of Bryan was arrested for assaulting a public servant and 18 year old Mike Epperson of College Station was charged with harassment. Both are also being held for state juvenile detention authorities.

A College Station man is in jail on charges of threatening to shoot and stab a woman last week. The College Station police arrest report stated the victim took refuge at the police department after escaping from where she was threatened. 35 year old Adam Soto was arrested Tuesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and family violence assault with three prior convictions. Soto is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $200,000 dollars.

Bryan police responding to the theft of a car valued at $4,800 dollars riding on tires and rims valued at $5,000 resulted in two arrests. According to BPD arrest reports, two men from Bryan riding bicycles on Christmas night took the car which was unattended and still running. 17 year old Zy’Kerion Kennedy, who was charged with theft and evading arrest, remained in jail Wednesday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $9,000 dollars. 17 year old Anthony Stevenson, who was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading, and resisting arrest, was released from jail Tuesday after posting bonds totaling $13,000 dollars.