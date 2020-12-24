Christmas And New Year’s Pet Safety Reminders From Aggieland Humane Society

Remember to monitor your pets behavior on Christmas Day.

Leiha White of Aggieland Humane Society says your dogs and cats may not understand all the hustle and bustle in your home.

White says even the most seasoned pets may eat candy and the candy wrappers and cats playing with ribbons may also eat the ribbons.

And White says pet owners should prepare in advance for New Year’s Eve if you have neighbors who will shoot off fireworks.

