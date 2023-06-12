Chilifest Music Festival Announces $150,000 Going To Non-Profit Organizations

Organizers of the annual Chilifest music festival have announced raising $150,000 dollars for non-profit organizations.

A combined $120,000 dollars will go to 21 specific organizations.

Additionally, another $30,000 will be directed to other non profits during the rest of the year.

Bryan Broadcasting stations Maverick 100.9, Willy 97.7, The Zone, and Candy 95 were presenting sponsors of the 2023 Chilifest festival.

2023 Chilifest recipients are:

Snook Volunteer Fire Department

Burleson County 1st Responders

Snook Ag Boosters

Snook FFA

Snook 4-H

Still Creek Ranch

Keep Burleson County Beautiful

Helping Hero’s Burn Foundation

Burleson County Area Go Texan

St. Joseph EMS

Crew 22 Foundation

Snook Lions Club

Texas Ramp Project

Snook SPJST Youth

Boys & Girls Club Brazos Valley

Shane Smith Charitable Foundation

Somerville Church of God

College Station Morning Lions Club

Down Syndrome Brazos Valley

Snook PTO

Comanche County Area Go Texan