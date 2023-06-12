Chilifest Music Festival Announces $150,000 Going To Non-Profit Organizations

Organizers of the annual Chilifest music festival have announced raising $150,000 dollars for non-profit organizations.
A combined $120,000 dollars will go to 21 specific organizations.
Additionally, another $30,000 will be directed to other non profits during the rest of the year.
Bryan Broadcasting stations Maverick 100.9, Willy 97.7, The Zone, and Candy 95 were presenting sponsors of the 2023 Chilifest festival.
2023 Chilifest recipients are:
Snook Volunteer Fire Department
Burleson County 1st Responders
Snook Ag Boosters
Snook FFA
Snook 4-H
Still Creek Ranch
Keep Burleson County Beautiful
Helping Hero’s Burn Foundation
Burleson County Area Go Texan
St. Joseph EMS
Crew 22 Foundation
Snook Lions Club
Texas Ramp Project
Snook SPJST Youth
Boys & Girls Club Brazos Valley
Shane Smith Charitable Foundation
Somerville Church of God
College Station Morning Lions Club
Down Syndrome Brazos Valley
Snook PTO
Comanche County Area Go Texan