Children’s Museum Of The Brazos Valley Begins Search For A New Director

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley (CMBV) begins the search for a new director.

According to a CMBV news release, Ashley Kortis is moving to the Texas hill country. Her resignation is effective May 31.

Kortis, who is in her third year as executive director, said she was “extremely proud of my team and our incredible work over the last seven years.”

During that period, the museum moved from the Carter Creek shopping center in Bryan to the Lake Walk development in west Bryan; where a capital campaign is in its beginning stages to build a permanent home.

News release from the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley:

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley (CMBV) announces that Ashley Kortis will be resigning as Executive Director of CMBV. The CMBV Board of Directors has accepted her resignation effective May 31, 2022 and has begun the process of searching for new leadership.

“While I am excited for the new adventures ahead for my family in relocating to the Texas Hill Country, my heart will still be here in Aggieland cheering on the Children’s Museum and their new leadership,” says Kortis. “I am extremely proud of my team and our incredible work over the last 7 years. I look forward to their future success as they continue the path we have laid out to building our future and permanent home – a space of imagination and innovation for families in our community and beyond.”

Kortis has served as Executive Director since the Fall of 2019 and has overseen the successful operation and execution of the strategic vision of CMBV. Her efforts were instrumental in rebranding the museum as a place where children and families can Innovate, Create, and Play, transforming from a play-place to a discovery center while introducing children to STEAM activities and empowering parents to continue those lessons at home. She successfully navigated the museum through the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting to an engaging virtual format while retaining her staff. And finally, she has overseen the beginning stages of development for a capital campaign to build a new, permanent location and building for CMBV with their move to Lake Walk.

“The CMBV Board of Directors would like to sincerely thank Ashley for her service and contributions to the museum and wish her the best of luck on her future endeavors,” CMBV Board President Danielle Dickey said. “As we look toward the future, we are beyond excited about the growth trajectory and ongoing projects that lay before us, including the development of a brand new building and expanded museum. We know the new Executive Director will have to share this excitement and vision for the future. The Board looks forward to identifying the next great leader to serve the families of the Brazos Valley and the museum we all love.”

CMBV Board of Directors will begin an immediate search for a new Executive Director to carry on the strategic vision of the museum. Applications are currently being accepted through April 30th, 2022. The position will be posted on the CMBV website and various other affiliate organizations. Interested applicants may find a job description and more information on the CMBV website or email board@cmbv.org.

Please visit www.cmbv.org for more information regarding the museum and its efforts.