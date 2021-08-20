Child Endangerment Arrest Follows A Bryan Police Inspection Of The Mother’s Apartment

A Bryan mother was arrested for endangering her four year old child due to the living conditions in her apartment.

The Bryan police arrest report states a family member has the child, and child and protective services was notified.

Two officers entering the apartment through the front door were met by the strong odor of animal urine.

The child’s and the mother’s bedroom contained trash, spoiled food, toys, and clothes.

Officers spotted mold growing down a wall in a bathroom and saw bugs flying and crawling on the walls, beds, furniture, floors, bathrooms, and kitchen.

The mother, 27 year old Sadie Hauser, was also charged with resisting arrest.

Hauser is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $9,000 dollars.