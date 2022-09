KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Week 2 of the NFL season officially got underway Thursday night, as the Kansas City Chiefs edged the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24.

Kansas City rallied from a 17-7 second half deficit, led by a 99-yard pick-six from Jaylen Watson.

With the win, the Chiefs improve to 2-0 while the Chargers fall to 1-1.