KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hauled in a Monday Night Football record four touchdown catches and Kansas City outslugged Las Vegas, 30-29.

The Raiders had a chance to tie it up following a touchdown with 4:27 remaining, but elected to go for two and were stopped short.

After the game, Vegas star wide receiver Davante Adams was shown shoving a cameraman to the ground on his way out of the stadium.

No announcement has been made yet about a punishment.