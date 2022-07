And another year and another title for competitive eater Joey Chestnut.

The 15-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Champion woofed down 63 dogs in 10 minutes yesterday at Coney Island.

Chestnut competed despite a ruptured tendon in his right leg, and also had to contend with a protestor who briefly stormed the podium.

The 38-year-old holds the record of 76 hot dogs, which he set last year.