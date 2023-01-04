Chase Involving A Bastrop County Murder Suspect Starts In Bryan And Ends North Of Navasota

Highway 6 was closed north of Navasota in both directions Wednesday afternoon following a chase that began in north Bryan.

According to a Bryan police news release, just after 1 p.m. BPD officers assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a person wanted for murder out of Bastrop County.

The pursuit, which began near Highway 6 and Harvey Mitchell Parkway, included a collision involving the suspect’s car and a SUV. The person inside the SUV was not injured.

the suspect vehicle crashed near the intersection of Highway 6 and Robert Road in Navasota.

Quoting the BPD news release, “Upon contacting the suspect at the crash scene, it was apparent that they had shot themselves.”

The suspect was provided medical treatment on scene and was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

WTAW News saw more than one dozen law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies running red light and siren on Highway 6 past our studios around 1:15 p.m.

Also involved in the chase and a standoff after the suspect’s vehicle crashed were College Station police, the Brazos County sheriff’s office, Navasota police, and the department of public safety.