The new principal at College Station ISD’s alternative high school shares with the school board, what he has learned after less than two weeks at College View High School.

Board members expressed no opposition to the plans from principal Michael Heath and CSISD’s director of secondary education Tiffany Parkerson at what they described as a non-traditional high school.

That includes creating three academies…one continuing dual credit programs, the second where students could get their high school degree in as little as three years, and the third focusing on career and industry training.

Dr. Heath told the board during this week’s meeting that “we still have faculty there that was there when the Timber Academy was there, that still believe that was a good pathway. We have teachers that came in right after Timber when they started College View, that are like, we’re not doing anything different. They all expressed that they need a hook.”

Parkerson said the College View building holds 240 students. Current enrollment is 50. Her goal is to double that number for this fall.

Click HERE to read and download background materials presented during the May 18, 2021 College Station ISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the May 18, 2021 CSISD board meeting. Primary speakers are Michael Heath and Tiffany Parkerson.

Listen to “Changes coming to College Station ISD's College View High School” on Spreaker.